A man has escaped police custody while at Rotorua Hospital today, making him the fourth criminal this week that police are now hunting for after evading their grasp.

And police have tonight announced a national review of review of custody and transport of prisoners after two high profile escape incidents this week.

Rotorua police are seeking Levi Parekuka who escaped their custody shortly after 4pm while at Rotorua Hospital.

Parekuka had been arrested this morning on outstanding warrants.

Cordons were set up in the area where Parekuka was last seen and an active search for him is under way.

Earlier this week, police admitted they did not follow best practice after three inmates overpowered a guard and escaped from Levin court.

A large manhunt is currently under way for the three men who are still at large.

Police are still hunting for Wiremu Eparaima, Te Wera Hemara and Emmanuel Witana, who escaped while being placed in transport at Levin District Court about 5.40pm when a fourth man restrained a police officer, allowing the trio to flee.

Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart told reporters yesterday she did not know whether the prisoners had been handcuffed at the time they escaped.

The group had been in court on various charges relating to violence and driving offences.

The prisoners had been inside Levin District Court and then moved to where a transport vehicle was located inside an internal garage, Stewart said.

One offender pressed an emergency lever to get the roller door open sufficiently for him to escape under.

Another offender then held on to the officer and the other two were able to hold on to him and leave through the garage door.

The trio then ran toward the local supermarket, got into a member of the public's vehicle and made him drive toward northwest Levin, before stopping the vehicle, getting out and fleeing on foot.

Rotorua police encourage the community to be aware and report any suspicious activity by calling 111 immediately in relation to the escaped Rotorua Hospital prisoner.

If you see Parekuka or have any information on his whereabouts please call 111.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush issued a statement tonight saying police had launched a national review of the custody and transport of prisoners undertaken by police.

"Our staff go to work every day to keep the community safe and I want to be sure that the procedures and policies we have in place in regard to the custody and transport of prisoners is fit for purpose and mitigates the risks both to staff and the public," Bush said.

"Police manage tens of thousands of prisoner movements every year and generally these are completed without incident. When something does go wrong we need to learn from it and where appropriate make changes so that it does not happen again."

Terms of Reference for the review would be developed early next week.