A flock of geese has caused disruption on State Highway 1 after blocking traffic in Auckland.

At 12.35pm today, three geese were seen crossing the Northern Motorway northbound after the Upper Harbour highway on-ramp.

Police were on the scene to help the geese safely across the motorway.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned motorists to allow for extra time following the hold-up.

Advertisement

"The clearance of a flock of geese, after the Upper Harbour Hwy on-ramp, is causing delays for northbound #AklTraffic currently. Allow extra time until the motorway can be fully and safely cleared."

NZTA has since confirmed the geese are now cleared.

"This flock now cleared from lanes. Allow extra time as congestion northbound from Tristram Ave to Greville Rd starts to ease."