A 29-year-old man charged with murdering a man with a chainsaw part in Tokoroa has appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

Wireless Ford wore a blue boiler suit, and remained quiet with his hands clasped, as he was addressed by Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.

Ford is accused of murdering a 48-year-old by striking him with a chainsaw bar yesterday, as well as assaulting a female, by punching her in the side of head.

Police found the dead man's body after being called to a serious assault at a house at 2pm.

A scene guard was in place there overnight.

Ford was remanded in custody without plea, to reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on September 13.