The New Zealand Initiative reckons Auckland needs a night mayor. In the interests of civic duty the Weekend Herald nominates some potential candidates.

John Tamihere

Auckland mayors day and night? Phil Goff and John Tamihere both want to be Auckland's mayor, but could they share control of our biggest city? File photo / Jason Oxenham

The advantage of being a big city? Plenty of room for big egos. So two high-profile men want to be mayor of Auckland? Let them both be. Phil Goff can run the City of Sails by day, and his old Labour Party colleague Tamihere can nurse his dreamer plans of an 18-lane harbour bridge by night.

Ricardo Simich

No one knows Auckland by night like Spy editor Ricardo Simich, pictured here with Amelia Findlayson at The Unfiltered Gatsby Party last year. File photo / Norrie Montgomery

The New Zealand Initiative wants a night mayor so we can reinvigorate our nightlife and the social and economic opportunities that go with it. Who better to champion that than Spy's man about town after sundown?

Lorde

A mayor Lorde would bring a spark to Auckland by night. Photo / Rahel Weiss

She's Kiwi pop Royals-ty who knows life in a city is all about being part of each other's Team, never more important when the stars come out and things can get hairy out there.

Beauden Barrett

Don't just save Auckland's rugby team, Beauden Barrett. Save the whole city. File photo / Mark Mitchell

Sometimes what the best team on the footy field needs is fresh legs. Same goes for a city. Our Beaudy certainly knows how to light up a footy field, so how about Auckland's newest resident and Blues recruit injecting that same spark after dark in our biggest city?