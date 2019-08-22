Dunedin poet, writer, reviewer and former Burns Fellow David Eggleton has been appointed as the latest New Zealand Poet Laureate.

This rare honour was something he never dreamed of as an outsider, a performance poet
considered almost an "anti-poet'', back in the 1980s.

"I was on the margins.

"I have gradually found myself moving towards the centre.''

"I was listening to Bob Dylan on the radio with one ear, with the other ear I was listening to recordings of Dylan Thomas.''

The National Library has announced his two-year term as laureate starts today, which is
National Poetry Day.

He feels

PREVIOUS POETS LAUREATE: