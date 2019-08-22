A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked the top of the South Island and lower North Island.

The quake struck 30km away from Seddon, at a depth of 12km, at 4.10pm.

GeoNet has classified the quake as 'moderate', however a few people have reported its strength as extreme, severe or strong.

More than 3000 people have reported feeling the quake - from as far away as Dunedin and as far north as Auckland.

However, the majority of the felt reports are located around Blenheim and Wellington.

In 2013, Seddon was rocked by a 6.5 earthquake which caused damage across the Marlborough and Wellington areas, followed by several aftershocks.

A M4.6 quake causing Moderate shaking occurred 30km east of Seddon. The depth was 12km. Over 3000 people from both sides of the Cook Strait filled in a felt report. Did you feel it? #eqnz https://t.co/ubvVNdIEa4 pic.twitter.com/txRQL53qBO — GeoNet (@geonet) August 22, 2019

#eqnz interesting! haven't felt one like that for a while — librarykris (@librarykris) August 22, 2019