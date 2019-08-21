Auckland's water storage levels still remain low for this time of year as residents made miniscule savings.

While there had been a decent amount of rainfall in recent weeks - with up to 14mm falling in the Hunua Ranges in the past 24 hours - the city's four main dams were sitting at 74.4 per cent capacity.

The level is an improvement from earlier this month - when it was 65 per cent - however, it's still significantly lower than the same time last year when it was 98 per cent.

The historical average for August is 88.1 per cent.

Watercare was hoping to get twice as much water this month to get its supplies back to a normal level and suggested to Aucklanders last month to reduce showers to four minutes.

A company spokeswoman said it still hoped the water storage levels would rise as further rainfall was forecasted in the Hunua Ranges.

Earlier this week, the storage had received 793mm year to date.

Normally it would be around 1130mm so that had caused a deficit of 30 per cent [337mm] in the Hunua Ranges and 26 per cent deficit in the Waitākere Ranges.

The Upper Mangatawhiri Dam pictured this week looking significantly lower than usual at this time of year. Photo / Supplied

"We are maximising output from the Western dams in the Waitākere Ranges, to ease pressure off the southern dams in the Hunua Ranges, which supply most of Auckland.

"We have received slightly more rain in the Waitākere catchment, as opposed to the Hunua Ranges: 49.5mm as opposed to 45mm in the past seven days. They are a lot smaller: you can fit all of the Waitākere dams into the Mangatangi Dam, Hunua Ranges."

At this stage, weather forecasts indicate September would provide normal rain levels.

"We are concerned about what will happen once daylight saving begins in October, when traditionally demand increases as the temperature rises and everyone takes on more outdoor activities, so we'd like Aucklanders to please continue to be mindful about avoiding wasting water. It's a precious resource and should be treated as such.

"One of the easiest ways to reduce wastage is to find and fix leaks. Other measures such as reducing a shower by one minute can save Auckland 18 million litres of water per day."

Dam levels had been lower due to a record-breaking dry summer and autumn.