Arms outstretched, eyes closed and heart open, Michael Langford prayed. As the water gently washed over him, so too did a sense of peace.

His father, Timothy Langford was missing, somewhere in the waters of the Tukituki River in Hawke's Bay, more than 11,000km away. But in that moment, they were together.

"I felt straight away he was no longer with us," Michael said.

Former Havelock North resident Timothy Langford died while fishing the Tukituki River. Photo / Supplied.

It was the morning of Sunday, August 11 (NZT) when Michael, who lives in Vancouver and was staying on Bowen Island, received the call from his two siblings Katherine and James, in Australia.

They said their father had not returned after a fishing trip the day before.

Michael's immediate feeling, around sunset, was to get in the water.

"I just knew that Dad was in the water, and that was my last moment that I would have with him."

Tim was the loved twin brother of Trish and brother to Jane, Stephen and Pauline.

His children sit in the living room in the home of one of his close friends - not far from the house he and their mother built.

James' children, 3-year-old Ariel and 5-month-old Alister play upstairs.

At this time, it's been eight days since the 75-year-old was found on Clifton Beach by a member of the public on August 13 , ending an intensive three-day search.

"For me, Dad was my sense of home," Katherine says. "No matter where I was in the world, I knew that there was a home for us, wherever we went."

Their mother, Susan, died of cancer in 2011. Katherine says it is "really difficult to lose Dad as well as Mum because that's gone now".

Tim lived in Hawke's Bay for about 18 years before moving back to Opotiki about a year and a half ago. He retired in 2008, after working as a microbiologist and, at one point, a commercial hunter.

The 75-year-old was a keen fisherman and hunter and genuinely loved the outdoors.

"He was never afraid. He was so connected to his surroundings, I've never met anyone like him who was connected and at peace," Michael said.

Timothy Langford pictured with his pet Goose, affectionately known as 'Lucygoose'. Photo / Supplied

As children, they remember their dad would bring back a lot of "babies" - from rabbits to baby possums - which they would then bring up. On one occasion, as adults, they recall how he brought back a gosling - Lucygoose.

The family would like to thank those who helped return their father to them - the police, the "amazing search and rescue effort" and all of the people who "rallied to support us".

Tim was initially fishing with a friend, but the pair split up. His vehicle was parked close to the river.

Search and Rescue co-ordinator Wayne Steed said police, a dive squad, LandSar team, Hawke's Bay Surf LifeSaving, and the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter among others, helped in the search.

More than 50 people were involved at any one time, contributing to a total of 350-400 search hours.

Tim's post-mortem examination came up inconclusive and his death has been referred to the coroner. His children are just grateful "he died doing what he loved".

A celebration of his life was held on what would have been his 76th birthday on August 14.

On Thursday, he was farewelled in a casket, adorned with a trout and fern handcarved by Michael, at Village Baptist Church in Havelock North.

The family plan to scatter their mother and father's ashes in Opotiki. But Hawke's Bay will always be a special place.

"If Dad was going to go, we all agree that this would have been how he would have wanted to go."