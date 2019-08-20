All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has spent a day of prayer at the mosque where dozens of people were gunned down.

Williams was in Christchurch yesterday and visited the Al Noor mosque in the suburb of Riccarton.

He shared a video of a call to prayer and a photo of himself with members of the mosque; with the caption: "I got to spend some time with the brothers & sisters at Al Noor musjid (place of worship) today.

Alhumdulliah, I got to spend some time with the brothers & sisters at Al Noor musjid today ❤️🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/BzNQANtPbV — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) August 20, 2019

Williams is pictured wearing a traditional long garment - black with a white intricate-patterned collar.

The devout Muslim, who converted to the Islamic faith a number of years ago, was a pillar of support for many caught up in the devastating mosque shootings on March 15.

He shared an emotional video of himself condemning the attacks on the same day and later visited a memorial service, and survivors at Christchurch Hospital.

Members of the public commented on Williams' post on social media sites Twitter and Instagram, thanking him for his continued support in light of the tragedy.

One said: "So glad to see that unity. May Allah bless you all.''

Another wrote: "[Love] for our brothers and sisters in Christchurch.''