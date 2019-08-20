Friends and family of Taylor-Jade Hira have remembered her as boisterous and full of life.

The 22-year-old died in Wellington Hospital last Sunday from injuries inflicted in an assault on Thursday morning last week.

Stuff reported that Hira was the youngest of her family, and the only girl of five siblings, Taylor-Jade and her whānau - and their house on Huia St - are an esteemed part of the suburb of Camberley.

"She was really close to all her cousins on both sides of her family," Tamzyn Skipper said.

"Taylor got on with everyone, but kept to herself at the same time. She loved a party. We'd always go to church on Sunday, but we'd be at the party on Saturday. She lived life to the full," she said.

"To see videos and photos of her it really hits you. We saw her in the hospital, but she was still alive, breathing. When she comes back here today it will be different," she said.

Senior youth leader at Equippers Church Hastings BJ Pui, who had known her since she was nine, told Stuff she was "like a diamond".

"Like a diamond she had many different facets. She was kind, caring, quirky, sassy, goofy ... One thing that stood out was that if she allowed you into her circle, it was for life. These friends here, they are products of that," he said.

Police are still looking for 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata in relation to Taylor's death. There was a warrant to arrest and they had concerns for his wellbeing.

He was believed to be in the Napier and Hastings area.

If you can assist please call Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons, Hawkes Bay CIB on (06) 211 3525. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.