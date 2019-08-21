While some residents believe the NZ Transport Agency has promised the final solution to the expressway, as far as informing the community of the definitive route by early August, enquiries with NZTA about its progress have generated a resounding: "No, because there is no money".

While the expressway, reduced to a two-lane highway, has not been scrapped as yet, there is no way of telling when it might happen. NZTA now also admits that there is no funding available at the moment for the promised safety measures on the existing SH1 between Ōtaki and Levin.

When asked how the promised

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

'Blown away'