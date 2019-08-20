A Northland school has been evacuated as emergency services respond to a bushfire threatening a building on site.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) was called to the blaze on Oruawharo School Rd, near Wellsford, just after 10am.

The fire is well involved, and a building at Oruawharo School appears to be under threat.

FENZ said the all properties on the road had been evacuated, up to the Oruawharo Marae which sits on the corner of Oruawharo School Rd and Oruawharo Rd.

Advertisement

Two helicopters have been called to the area to battle the blaze.