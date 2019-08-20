Omanawa Falls Reserve has been described as a "hidden treasure" of Bay of Plenty's landscape but in recent years the stunning waterfall and pool has also become notorious for serious injuries, rescues and even death. Access to the falls has been banned but the signs fail to stop adventure seekers and keen tourists. Reporter Kiri Gillespie reveals how Tauranga City Council, Tourism Bay of Plenty, iwi and residents are coming together to put a stop to people risking their lives for a selfie and a swim.

A popular but deadly Bay of Plenty tourist attraction is expected to be upgraded

