The fuel industry is not as competitive as it should be and Kiwis pay too much for petrol, the Commerce Commission says.

A draft report released today says there are regional variations in fuel prices and that prices nationwide "may be higher than we would expect to see", Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings said.

"Our current view is that the fuel market is not as competitive as it could be."

The reasons for this conclusion include:

• Many fuel companies are highly profitable

• Regional differences in retail fuel prices reflect variations in competition levels

• Discounting does not provide a substitute for competition on board prices

• Premium petrol margins have grown faster than regular petrol.

While fuel industry loyalty and discount schemes were "prolific" these appeared to be used by retailers as a substitute for genuine competition.

Rawlings said consumers should have more choice when it comes to petrol - while noting that margins on premium fuel had risen faster than regular petrol.

Rawlings stressed this was a draft report for discussion only, and any final recommendations will be up to the Government, when the report has been finalised.

"Our preliminary findings suggest that many fuel companies are earning returns on investment that are higher than what we would consider a reasonable return to be."

Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings at the release of today's report. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The report found that fuel retailers have higher profits than in other countries - with Z Energy, BP and Mobil controlling 90 per cent of the fuel market in New Zealand.

Rival importers have found it hard to get into the New Zealand market and this has impacted competition, the Commence Commission found.

More needed to be done to attract new entrants into the market – which would help increase competition and help bring down the price of fuel.

Although Rawlings said competition could be better in the market, she would not go as far as saying consumers were being "fleeced".

If competition was working well, consumers would be paying less over time, Rawlings said.

She was open to the Government building more infrastructure that could support fuel being imported into New Zealand.

The Commerce Commission's view was that petrol was still going to be around for a long time and it "does not seem like a sensible strategy" to solely focus on electric vehicles.

If competition was working well for consumers, Rawlings said she would expect consumers to be paying less than what they're paying at the moment.

The commission was happy with the level of compliance from petrol companies and that they gave them "everything they asked for".

Although tax made up almost half of the price at the pump in some cases, the Commerce Commission did not look at tax as a factor in its report.

This was because the commission was only assessing competition and tax was not a factor in that.

Ardern: Motorists being 'fleeced'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said motorists are being "fleeced" at the petrol pump - and said she expected the Commerce Commission report today would confirm problems with the fuel industry.

The Commerce Commission was given new powers last year to probe markets it thought were anti-competitive.

Ardern told Newstalk ZB this morning that she had yet to see the report, but she expected that it would find issues with the industry.

"I'm anticipating that they will. I just can't see how, with the regional variation I see which I just cannot see a justification for, that they won't come out having found something."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she still thinks consumers are being fleeced at the petrol pump. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ardern said one of the issues may be the inability of suppliers or retailers to move around.

"If they for instance chose to go to a different supplier or operate under another retailer, they would often access to their tanks. It meant people never moved. That changed the dynamic of the market.

"That's been a problem for some time."

She still thought drivers were being ripped off at the petrol pump.

"I want to see what [the Commerce Commission] say and then we'll have to make a decision around what action we take."

Today's report is just a draft and the full and final report will be published in early December.

Ardern said if the commission identified problems, it might not outline potential remedies until later on this year.

In October last year, Ardern told media that "consumers are being fleeced" by petrol companies.

At the time, petrol prices were close to $2.50 a litre in some parts of the country.

Ardern said petrol companies' margins have more than doubled between 2008 and 2017 – she said this was "not acceptable".

The Government fast-tracked the passing of the Commerce Amendment Bill, which gives the Commerce Commission powers to probe markets it thought were anti-competitive.

Ardern nominated fuel markets as the first industry to be investigated.

"They haven't opened up their books to us in the past; so we're going to have to force their hand," she said.