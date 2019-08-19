Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has a new, fluffy deskmate, courtesy of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

It's a small kiwi stuffed toy Morrison has to carry around for the rest of the week after losing a wager about the rugby with Ardern over the weekend.

"A little wager with the Australian Prime Minister before the rugby may or may not be why he now has this kiwi companion for the rest of the week," Ardern said on Instagram today.

The photo shows the kiwi sitting on what appears to be Morrison's desk.

"Thanks for being a good sport," the caption says.

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern said "a little wager with the Australian Prime Minister before the rugby may or may not be why he now has this kiwi companion for the rest of the week. Thanks for being a good sport PM Morrison!" https://t.co/AL2A6AeHKP — NZ in Australia (@NZAustralia) August 19, 2019

The post does not explicitly say, but it's likely the wager was over which team would take home the Bledisloe cup.

The All Blacks had a decisive victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday night, beating the team 36-0.

The week prior, the Wallabies beat the All Blacks 47–26, setting the stage for an exciting final Bledisloe game.

This is not the first trans-Tasman rugby bet between Australia and New Zealand.

In 2015, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had to wear and All Blacks tie to Parliament after losing a Rugby World Cup bet with then Prime Minister John Key.