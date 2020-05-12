A former Auckland chartered accountant who gambled his clients' tax refunds away and stole more than $1 million has been jailed for nearly four years.

Christopher George Wright, 64, stole some $1.01 million from 245 clients over a six-year period from January 2010 through to April 2016.

He was sentenced this morning in the Auckland District Court by Judge Russell Collins to three years and nine months' imprisonment.

Wright had pleaded guilty last March to one representative charge of theft by person in special relationship brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

In a statement, the SFO said the tax refunds intended for Wright's clients were deposited in his accounting practice's trust account.

He then spent the refunds on gambling, friends and family, school fees and loan repayments.

SFO director Julie Read said Wright's prison sentence reflects the seriousness of offending which, she added, was premeditated, repetitive and long-running.

"Mr Wright breached his professional duties and deceived his clients for personal gain of more than $1 million. His offending was a significant breach of trust and he will now suffer the consequences of his actions.

"The prosecution of such matters is an important aspect of protecting New Zealand's reputation as a safe place to invest and do business."

Wright's sentencing had earlier been delayed several times, including while a mental health report was undertaken.

The court earlier heard Wright had a brain tumour removed in the past, suffered a stroke, three heart attacks and had open heart surgery.

His lawyer, Shane Tait, claimed this changed his client's personality and had affected his ability to show remorse following his offending during the interviewing process.

But Tait said Wright was remorseful.