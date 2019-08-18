There is more cold weather on the way despite signs of spring starting to appear.

MetService forecaster Paul Ngamanu said it was not surprising to see cherry blossoms start to bloom with spring around the corner, but a cold front that moved up the country on Saturday will leave frosty temperatures in its wake over the next few days.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said this was due to a ridge of high pressure behind the cold front creating clear skies and light winds that allowed warmth to escape.

"Temperatures will be even lower today and tomorrow as there won't be much cloud to provide insulation," he said.

"There will be widespread frosts and there could be black ice on roads as well, so take care if you're driving."

There was a dusting of snow to the Desert Road on Sunday and some of the higher South Island passes.

This cold snap is forecast to last through until Tuesday or Wednesday, when much of the country will be hit with more wet weather.

Niwa said July was the second warmest on record.

"The distinct lack of southerly winds throughout the month and warmer than average coastal and regional sea surface temperatures contributed to unseasonably warm temperatures and New Zealand's second warmest July on record," their monthly report said.