Two people were flown to Dunedin Hospital just over an hour apart following a group fight in the Queenstown CBD early this morning.Queenstown Police were called to Camp St just before 2.30am where one person was found to have sustained serious injuries.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said that person was transported by ambulance to Lakes District Hospital at 2.24am and was then taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

An hour later, at 3.26am, St John Ambulance was called to a St Georges Ave property where a second patient was found in a serious condition, and was also flown to Dunedin.

St Georges Ave is on Queenstown Hill, between Highview Tce and Goldfield Heights.

It is understood both people may have been stabbed.

A police media spokeswoman said it was believed both people were injured in the same incident.

"Inquiries are under way to identify the person/s responsible,'' she said.

One resident spoken to by the Otago Daily Times believed the fight had occurred near the Village Green.

A cordon had been in place while a scene investigation was carried out this morning, however, that had been removed by 8.30am.

Police would be reviewing footage from CCTV cameras in the area.