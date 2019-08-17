A woman is dead and a man has been taken into custody after a serious assault on the Kapiti Coast tonight.

Police confirmed one person had died following a serious incident at a Marine Parade address around 8pm.

Police and ambulance officers attended and on arrival, the body of a woman was located.

A man was taken into custody a short time later at nearby Raumati South.

In a statement police said cordons were in place at the corner of Marine Parade and Howell Street and would remain overnight.

The incident was at a house near the 180degree Bar and Bistro. The manager said there was a large police presence at the scene.