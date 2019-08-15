Police are asking for the public's help after an armed robbery at the Mobil service station on Main Rd in Tokoroa.

Police said a man entered the store with a long-barrelled firearm hidden under his clothing just before 9pm on August 12.

He presented the firearm at the sole attendant and demanded cash, specifically asking for $50 notes.

He made off on foot with cash and several cartons of cigarettes, heading north on Main Rd.

Advertisement

The attendant was very shaken.

The man is described as about 178cm tall, aged in his 20s, with a large build.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who might have information about the robbery or those involved.

Anyone who can help should get in touch with police by calling 105 and quoting file number 190813/6312.

You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.