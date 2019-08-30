Keith Bremner says he has forgiven his son for a murderous rampage that took three lives.

But now he wants answers as to whether authorities missed opportunities to prevent the tragedy when Ross Bremner fatally stabbed his mum Clare and left Keith for dead at their home in Otorohanga.

Ross went on to kill Maurice O'Donell and his wife Moana Tuwhangi at their holiday home near Kawhia. Ross' body was found alongside the couple.

The Weekend Herald has discovered Ross was told his benefit would be cut if he did not get a job — two weeks before his killing spree.

Advertisement

Keith believes that "probably tipped Ross over the edge".

Ross Bremner killed three people and critically injured his father. Photo / Supplied

"I have forgiven Ross, he had a disease of the mind. I don't think they should treat vulnerable people like this. It makes me angry to think how many other people have been treated in the same cold way."

Ross, who was a Waikato District Health Board mental health outpatient, had been assigned to APM, which delivers recruitment services on behalf of the Ministry of Social Development and Department of Corrections.

It is understood Ross' case manager was instructed by management to meet with him at the end of his six-month contract with APM in September 2016.

Leaked report: triple killer told to find a job or benefit would be cut. Video / Mike Scott

A report seen by the Weekend Herald, understood to be on file in head office, indicated she had met with Ross about why he hadn't found a job.

The report read: "I told him if he didn't find a job by the end of September I will discuss with Work and Income about stopping his benefit. Ross got angry and we had an argument so I terminated our discussion and left."

Keith Bremner with daughter Loren and wife Clare, who was killed in the attack. Photo / Supplied

In other correspondence, dated six days after Ross' death, a senior manager at APM instructed his superiors and the case worker to "secure any paper files" in relation to Ross, not to talk to media or to the Ministry of Social Development.

The Weekend Herald sent a detailed list of questions to APM. Adrian Bradley, APM's general manager corporate affairs, replied in a statement: "APM rejects any suggestion of impropriety and due to privacy requirements declines to discuss issues relating to any client, past or present."

Advertisement

Tuwhangai and O'Donnell's home. Photo / Alan Gibson

Kelvin Moffatt, MSD's general manager service and contracts management, said: "We have sought assurances from the provider and have been assured that this matter was handled appropriately.

"It is the role of the Coroner to look into unexpected, violent or suspicious deaths to find out what happened and whether something can be done to prevent similar deaths. As this case is still before the Coroner it would be inappropriate to comment."

Jo Kukutai, daughter of O'Donnell, 72, and Tuwhangi, 82, said she wasn't angry at Ross and her faith had helped her heal.

The Bremner family home in Otorohanga. Photo / Alan Gibson

"I understand he was mentally ill but this is the first time I have heard about Ross being upset about losing his benefit. I wanted to know the truth but I wasn't aware of this. I am shocked and numb to be honest."

Two weeks before the attacks, Ross' mother Clare tried to get help from the Waikato DHB.

He was an outpatient at Waikato's mental health and addiction services but had several brief inpatient stays between October 2003 and January 2007.

A DHB review has been kept under wraps at the family's request.

Ross had a range of mental health issues and problems with drugs.

But Keith still feels there are other unanswered parts of the puzzle behind his rampage — one of those potentially being the meeting with APM and the subsequent secrecy over it.

Keith says his son was a "happy, friendly kid with a great sense of humour". But his personality changed as he got older when he started dabbling with marijuana.

"He adored his mother and I don't think he formed a wrong or bad opinion of me."

After Ross left school he did labouring and landscaping work. For a brief time he worked on a swede farm in Southland. His father had to drive him back to the North Island when things didn't pan out. He moved back to his family's farm house in Otorohanga and helped his father with stock and crutching sheep.

Mona Tuwhangai and her husband, Maurice O'Donnell, who were found dead at their home near Kawhia. Photo / Supplied

Keith doesn't remember all the details about October 4, 2016 but remembers being "stabbed many times and my throat was cut". He recuperated at the Laura Fergusson Rehabilitation centre in Hamilton and did not return home until the end of last year .

"It is always at the back of my mind that Clare tried to get him help at the DHB but she didn't have any joy. I have suffered so much loss but having Clare and Ross' ashes at home is comforting. The house is a reminder of happy times. The pain I feel is not visible but it's something I deal with every day."

A spokesman for the Coroner's Office said a date for a hearing had not yet been set.