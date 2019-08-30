Keith Bremner says he has forgiven his son for a murderous rampage that took three lives.

But now he wants answers as to whether authorities missed opportunities to prevent the tragedy when Ross Bremner fatally stabbed his mum Clare and left Keith for dead at their home in Otorohanga.

Ross went on to kill Maurice O'Donell and his wife Moana Tuwhangi at their holiday home near Kawhia. Ross' body was found alongside the couple.

The Weekend Herald has discovered Ross was told his benefit would be cut if he did not get a job — two weeks before his killing

