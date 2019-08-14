Three Lotto players from Auckland, Taupo and Kaiapoi will share tonight's first division prize of $1 million.

The winning tickets holders have each scooped $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Whitcoulls New Lynn in Auckland, Praters Four Square in Taupo and Countdown Kaiapoi in Kaiapoi.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12m.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.