The holder of a winning Lotto Strike ticket sold in Napier has claimed their $600,000 prize.

A Lotto spokesperson said they will be speaking to the winner on Thursday,

The holder of the Lotto Strike ticket became the winner of the biggest prize announced in the August 10 draw.

With no claimants to the Powerball first division pool of more than $9 million nor the $1m Lotto first division prize, the biggest win was the $600,000 Lotto Strike 4 prize for a ticket sold at the Countdown Carlyle Supermarket agency in Napier, with the numbers 23, 8, 34 and 31, the first four numbers in order in Draw No 1880 in the nationwide gamble now into it 33rd year.

No one had the Lotto first division numbers 8, 12, 17, 23, 31 and 34.

The Bonus number was 40 and the Powerball number 8. It was the second time in a row there had been no Lotto Division One winner.

The next biggest prize was the $21,357 to each of 12 winners in Lotto Division Two (any five Lotto numbers plus the Bonus number), while the next biggest prize in the draw was $1968 to each of 23 Powerball third division winners (any five Lotto numbers plus the Powerball number).

A Lotto NZ media release said Powerball has "rolled over" to today when the jackpot will be $10m, while Lotto first division will again be $1m.

The last time the Powerball first division prize was struck was on July 20 with a $16m windfall ticket sold in Wellsford, claiming a further $500,000 for a half-share of the Lotto first division prize.