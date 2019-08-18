An Auckland teenager has admitted attempting to murder his partner by stabbing her during a mid-afternoon central city attack.

Micah Shannon Santos, now 19, was charged with attempting to kill his partner Crystal Angel Tupou along Anzac Ave last year.

Several pedestrians came to the then 18-year-old Tupou's aid before she was taken to hospital in a serious condition on November 22.

After his arrest, Santos pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge and was due to go to trial before a High Court jury later this year.

However, he has now changed his plea to guilty after a hearing this month.

Santos will be sentenced in October.

Crystal Angel Tupou. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services respond to stabbing on Anzac Ave.

Santos had also sought to keep interim name suppression while his case progressed through the courts.

But Justice Christine Gordon dismissed an early application last December.

The application was opposed by Crown prosecutor Henry Steele, the Herald and other members of the media.

However, Santos challenged the High Court judge's decision and took his bid for secrecy to the Court of Appeal.

Justice Brendan Brown, Justice Christian Whata and Justice Simon Moore heard the case on June 11 but dismissed the bid to continue name suppression, which expired at the start of last month.

The legal arguments heard in both the High Court and Court of Appeal, however, remain suppressed until after Santos is sentenced.

