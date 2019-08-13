A Kiwi family's extensive classic car collection, which includes a Rolls-Royce which transported the Queen on a visit to New Zealand, are set to be auctioned.

Webb's auction house has 20 of Maxine and Terry Sutherland's First Class Classics collection and includes everything from a Morris Minor station wagon to a 1971 Citroen SM, which could be mistaken for something out of Thunderbirds.

The Sutherland's collection boasts two Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds, a Silver Wraith Bentley limousine used by the Queen during her royal visit here and a 1956 Bentley S1.

The vehicles range in price from the more modest $20,000 to the more exclusive $300,000 price bracket for a vehicle like the 1952 Bentley Mark VI Drop Head Coupe.

The auction features both pre and post war classics, as well as vehicles of a more modern vintage, suitable for new collectors or those looking for affordable purchases.

In the pre-World War II era, a rare and painstakingly restored 1936 Auburn 654 Cabriolet is up for auction, one of less than a dozen cars of a once prominent American model produced in right-hand drive configuration.

A 1958 Rolls-Royce Silver Wrath that was used by Queen Elizabeth during her tour of New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

This 1959 Morris Minor Stationwagon is one of the 20 cars up for auction on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The Queen arrives by car in Wellington during one of her earlier visits to New Zealand. Photo / File

A 1993 Daimler has two previous owners and a mere 49,000km on the clock and is expected to sell between $45,000 and $55,000.

There's two Armstrong Siddeleys, and a steel-bodied Bentley Mark VI convertible with a fully restored aluminium body is "probably" the only one of its kind in the country and just one of 57 manufactured around the world.

A 1971 Citroen SM, a French and Italian motoring collaboration, has also been recently restored and is for sale in the range of $165,000 and $175,000.

The auction will be held at Webbs on Sunday.

* To view the catalogue of vehicles up for auction head here.