A woman has been charged with murder after the body of another woman was discovered in New Plymouth.

Police said a 49-year-old female is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court today charged with murder.

​

It comes after authorities were called to a property on Fantome Pl, in Whalers Gate, about 5.30pm yesterday.

Advertisement

"Police attended an address... and located a deceased woman.''

The small cul de sac is quiet this morning with no activity except for police officers turning up to the scene.

One neighbour, who didn't want to be named, said he didn't know the people in the house, but would describe them as quiet.

"Like every house in the street. I've only ever seen one person there, a woman in her car. We didnt know anything had happened.

"There was no noise or drama. My wife went outside at about 5.30pm and saw the police tape up. That's the first we knew."

No other details about the circumstances of the death or about the dead woman have been released.

"As the case is now before the court, police [are] unable to comment further.''