Former immigration minister Tuariki Delamere has revealed that he has aggressive bladder and prostate cancer, but is vowing to fight the disease.

The 68-year-old, now an immigration adviser, is today being warded in an Auckland hospital for surgery to remove the tumour.

Delamere says he has the love and support of family and friends and remains hopeful of making a recovery.

"Both these just came up from the blind side, and you just deal with it. I told the doc 'you do what you've got to do'," he said.

Delamere said he considered himself lucky after his doctor ordered him

