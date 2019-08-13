Edgecumbe's Tipene Van Den Anker has Mana in Mahi to thank for his job at Tunnicliffe Timber.

Today he was given the opportunity to personally thank Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she visited him at his place of work. While there, Ardern also took the opportunity to announce a further $49.9 million in funding for the programme.

Mana in Mahi supports young people (18 - 24 years) into full-time work. A year on from its launch, the number of places available on the programme has been extended from 150 to 2000.

Just three months before the launch, Scott and Hilary

