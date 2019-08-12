A tornado has reportedly ripped through central Auckland tonight with a yacht on the waterfront struck by lightning.

Emergency services are responding to a number of calls after a major weather event hit the city, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

A portable shed near the Viaduct has been destroyed, a sea plane has reportedly sunk and several cars have entered the water and are now being pulled out by a tow truck.

A container has blown off a stack of containers at Ports of Auckland, hitting the side of a car at Jellicoe Wharf on Tinley St, trapping a person in a car.

Advertisement

Furniture was knocked over after high winds blasted through Wynyard Quarter restaurants tonight. Photo / Sam Sword

Fire and Emergency personnel removed the victim. They were transported to Auckland City Hospital by St John Ambulance in a moderate condition.

There have also been reports of boats – including the Sealink Ferry - coming off their moorings at various locations.

There are reports of containers floating in the harbour.

A witness described seeing a tornado rip through lower Queen St and said she was too scared to open her door.

Damage after the storm to the roof of The Cloud events centre on Queens Wharf. Photo / Jason Oxenham

St John said it was attending an incident on Quay Street - with two ambulances and a jeep there.

It is also at the Jellicoe Wharf incident, off of Tinley St.

Thunderstorms rolled across the city tonight bringing torrential rain and high winds.

Sheet lightning repeatedly lit up the Auckland sky with claps of thunder ringing out.

Advertisement

High winds had ripped through Auckland's waterfront with witnesses saying it looked like a tornado.

"I was honestly too scared to open up the door because everything was just flying around," an NZME employee said, who lives on the Viaduct.

"Roofing is flying around and there are a lot of ambulances out there."

The witness, who is at Princess Wharf, said it looked like everyone was being evacuated.

She said there were a lot of emergency vehicles at the scene and she understood several people had been injured.

One ambulance and two ambulance jeeps are on site. There are also four fire trucks further along the wharf.

Nearby resident Emily Cordwell described seeing a huge flash of lightning strike a yacht near Auckland's Harbor Bridge.

"As soon as it hit we just saw all these emergency services go rushing towards it. I was crazy, I've never seen anything like it."

She also watched as the storm ripped across Auckland Harbour Bridge.

"We filmed the storm from our flat on Nelson Street. Suddenly it went dark and disappeared and sounded like a freight train coming through."

Henderson resident Andy Robinson in West Auckland said his property was pelted by large hail stones.

"The windows were ricocheting so hard it was like rocks being thrown. I can't see any broken panes (amazed) but cracks can form a day or so later.

Hail the size of golf balls pelted a West Auckland man's house tonight. Photo / Supplied

"A lot larger than pea sized, the largest were approximately golf ball sized. Certainly the largest hail stones I can remember seeing."

MetService severe weather forecaster Allister Gorman said there were all the ingredients for a tornado in Auckland tonight, but they could not confirm one had hit at this stage.

"It could be severe gusts from the thunderstorm which happens when it collapses and all the air rushing out, it can be strong enough to blow containers over.

"There definitely was some strong winds recorded around Auckland's Harbor Bridge at the time.

"Temperatures dropped two or three degrees in a short time which is always a good indicator but we can't confirm it was a tornado at this stage," Gorman said.

Earlier the MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Taranaki to Northland until midnight tonight.

Damage after the storm to the roof of The Cloud events centre on Queens Wharf. Photo / Jason Oxenham

It followed a wild 24 hours of weather, which saw the roofs of homes blown off in St Heliers, a house hit by lightning in West Auckland, The Cloud on Auckland's waterfront ripped to shreds and a tornado rip through properties in Taranaki.

Focus: Fierce winds and heavy rain leave Auckland’s Cloud in tatters. Video / Jason Oxenham

A woman suffered a broken collar bone when the twister threw her against a wall and another woman's caravan was tipped on its side by the ferocious winds.