When National leader Simon Bridges called Jacinda Ardern a "part-time Prime Minister," he copped an awful lot of criticism on two counts.

First he was accused of using a phrase that reeked of sexism. Many working mothers are part-time and his comment was seen as implying that Ardern was not as committed to the job as she could be.

Second, Bridges chose to use that attack line when Ardern was en route to Tokelau – a trip that had quickly followed a high-profile trip she had to Melbourne where she was feted during a Town Hall speech there.

Ardern has been accused of travelling too much, and not paying enough attention to domestic issues. That seemed to be the implication of Bridges' attack.

But it is sometimes quietly suggested that Ardern hasn't been travelling enough to build the sorts of relationships that need to be built with trading and security partners and in countries where new markets are being targeted.

Both criticisms are wrong. There is very little difference between her own travel and that of former Prime Minister Sir John Key at a similar time in the cycle.

On Wednesday Ardern is heading to Tuvalu for the annual Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders' summit and that will be her 14th trip since being sworn into Government at the end of 2017.

At the same point in the National-led Government, Key had undertaken almost the same number - 13 trips – his 13th being the Pacific Islands Forum in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Both Key and Ardern attended important Apec summits within weeks of being sworn in as Prime Minister.

Key went to Apec in Peru in 2008 where TPP was launched, and Ardern to Apec in Vietnam where the TPP deal was almost sealed, were it not for some stalling tactics by the Canadians. (The renamed deal was sealed three months later in Chile).

New Zealand leaders almost always attend the annual summits of Apec, the Pacific Islands Forum and the East Asia Summit, and the biennial summit of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

After the last Government campaigned for a seat on the UN Security Council, it has become more common for New Zealand Prime Ministers to attend leaders' week at the United Nations in September as well.

And the second half of the year is almost always busier than the first because it includes most of those multilateral events, PIF, UN Leaders' Week, Apec and the East Asia Summit.

JACINDA ARDERN - travel since being sworn in

2017

• Vietnam and Philippines (Apec and East Asia Summit)

2018

• Sydney (bilateral)

• Samoa, Niue, Tonga, Cook Islands (Pacific Mission)

• Australia (Commonwealth Games)

• France, Germany, UK (bilaterals and Chogm)

• Nauru (PIF)

• New York (UN leaders' week)

• Singapore, Papua New Guinea (East Asia Summit, Apec)

2019

• Switzerland, Belgium, UK (Davos, EU, bilaterals)

• China (Bilateral)

• Paris, Singapore (Christchurch Call, bilateral)

• Melbourne (speech to ANZSOG)

• Samoa, Tokelau (bilateral)

• Tuvalu ({PIF)

The Queen hosts former Prime Minister Sir John Key in her living room at Balmoral Castle in 2015. Photo / Claire Trevett

JOHN KEY

2008

• Peru, UK (Apec, Bilateral)

2009

• Port Moresby (special PIF)

• Tonga, Samoa, Niue, Cook Islands (Pacific Mission)

• Cairns (PIF)

• Thailand, Malaysia, Seoul, Japan (bilateral visits)

• Singapore (Apec)

• Trinidad and Tobago (Chogm)

• Copenhagen (COP15)

2010

• Washington DC, Ottawa (Nuclear Security Summit, bilateral)

• Turkey, Kuwaiti, UAE (partially completed)

• Dubai – (resumed)

• Korea, China, Vietnam (bilateral visits)

• Port Vila (PIF)

Former PM meets China's President Xi Jinping at the Boao Forum in 2013. Photo / Supplied