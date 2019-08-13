A jury has watched a live Taser demonstration during the trial of an Auckland police officer accused of assaulting a woman with the electric shock weapon.

Sean Mathew Doak is on trial in the Auckland District Court this week, accused of assaulting a woman with a Taser at near point-blank range in the carpark of the SkyCity Casino.

The Herald first reported the constable's charges last year of assault with a Taser and of illegally presenting a restricted weapon.

A incident came during the early hours of September 17, 2017, after the now 25-year-old officer was involved in a high-speed police pursuit of a white Subaru.

Advertisement

Yesterday, on day one of the trial, the court heard the pursuit began in Mt Eden, with the fleeing driver potentially reaching speeds of up to 200km/h.

Police called off its chasing ground units before the Eagle helicopter tracked the car to downtown Auckland.

After the car's tyres were spiked by police, the pursuit ended in the underground carpark of Auckland's downtown casino.

Doak and his partner, rookie Constable Florence Roberts, were the first on the scene, the court heard.

Yesterday, Crown prosecutor Bruce Northwood said after the suspect vehicle stopped the male driver "bolted from the scene, leaving behind the young woman".

Doak then drew his Taser and "took off, possibly looking for the driver", Northwood said.

Meanwhile, Roberts and other police officers dragged the young woman, Mary Jane Takerei, from the car and apprehended her.

However, while she was handcuffed and lying on the ground, Doak is accused of returning to the scene, kneeling beside her and threatening her with his Taser.

Advertisement

Northwood alleges the young constable assaulted Takerei when he held the weapon near her head as he attempted to elicit information from her about the driver.

CCTV footage of the incident, played to the jury, shows Takerei's legs flailing as she lies on the ground while Doak kneels near her head.

However, other police officers who were at the scene - including Roberts - have testified that they didn't hear Doak threatening Takerei with his Taser or see him pressing it against her forehead and between her eyes as she claims.

Sergeant Darrin Putt gave a Taser demonstration in court today, he is pictured in 2015 demonstrating the use of a Taser during a press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today, Sergeant Darrin Putt gave the jury a courtroom demonstration of how a Taser is operated.

Specifically he showed the arc option, which triggers the Taser to produce an electrical current between two prongs.

Doak is accused of presenting the Taser and firing the arc mode towards Takerei in the back of his police car when tasked with transporting her home.

Takerei, however, was not shocked by the Taser.

While the arc mode is designed to be a "show of force", Putt told the court, if someone got close enough "it'll bite".

A recording from the weapon also shows the arc mode was activated for a brief moment, the court has heard.

"[Doak] let his professionalism slip badly that night," Northwood said. "[Takerei] was no threat to him, to others or even to herself. [Doak] used his Taser in two clearly unacceptable ways."

Doak's counsel, Todd Simmonds, said his client accepts he fired the arc mode "for about a second".

But Simmonds said there is no evidence to suggest Doak presented the Taser at Takerei in the back of the police car.

"It was a breach of police policy and he accepts that. And he will have to deal with that internally," Simmonds told the jury yesterday.

"He will have to answer to his bosses. You're not here to be caught up in police policy and what is a breach of that."

Simmonds also told the jury Doak was trying to question a young woman who was "vigorously resisting arrest on the ground".

"[Doak] kneels down and is demanding to know where is the male and where has he gone, who is he?

"Doing what police officers are expected to do," Simmonds said.

He added while the Taser was drawn and in Doak's hands there was "no threat".

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, the Auckland City District commander, earlier told the Herald an internal police employment investigation will also be conducted pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is also carrying out its own investigation.

The wanted driver, the court heard, was later found by police coming out of one of the elevators in the casino as he attempted to slip away.

Takerei was arrested for assaulting a Roberts.

The trial is scheduled to conclude later this week.