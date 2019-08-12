A woman charged in relation to sexual allegations around students at Marlborough Boys' College, who is on bail and banned from contact with anyone under 16, has been spotted at several youth sports fixtures.

Her presence on the sideline has infuriated and "disgusted" locals, who have contacted police to complain.

The father of one of the alleged victims was also aware the accused had attended sports games and was shocked.

The woman is facing seven charges of unlawful sexual connection with two teenagers under 16 and one of exposing a young person to indecent material - believed to be photographs and videos.

The charges related to alleged offending between November 2017 and December last year.

The woman appeared in the Blenheim District Court last month and was remanded on bail with interim name suppression.

Her bail conditions include a total ban on any contact with a person under 16 - apart from family members.

However, a source says she has been reported to police after she appeared, twice, on the sideline of weekend sport fixtures.

She was there to watch a young relative, but her presence sparked outrage

"I saw her and called police straight away," the source said.

"I have seen her there the last two weeks with my own eyes - it's disgusting."

The source appreciated the woman was allowed contact with people under 16 in her own family - but believed she should not be at public sporting fixtures.

"Sure she was there to watch [her relative] play but, of course, there's 300-odd other kids down there as well.

"It's just shocking.

"If that was a man on the same charges who showed up on the sideline of a netball game it would be a different story - it's bloody disgusting."

The source believed some of the alleged complainants may have even been playing on the days the woman was at the sports venue.

The Herald contacted police about the concerns and the woman's attendance at games.

They declined to comment while the matter was before the courts.

Court staff confirmed she was not facing any charges of breaching her bail conditions.

Allegations involving the woman - a staff member at the college - surfaced in May and were referred to police and Oranga Tamariki.

At the time, the school issued a statement saying it was working through "a sensitive matter" relating to a staff member who had taken leave.



The woman is next due to appear in court later this month.



The source - and others they had spoken to - did not think it was appropriate for the accused to be near any children or young people, for any reason.



"What the hell is going on here? We are just all absolutely shocked ... it's horrible."

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.