Expect the temperature to drop over the next couple of nights as a big storm brings Antarctic winds to the country.

WeatherWatch said the storm was working with other lows to dredge up an Antarctic southerly tomorrow.

That will bring some snow to low levels in the south and a brief nationwide temperature drop.

Head analyst Philip Duncan was quick to emphasise that the storm was "well south'' of New Zealand.

Advertisement

Last week, there was some confusion among members of the public about which weather systems were affecting different parts of the country and when.

"The cold front arrives [tomorrow] morning, but the coldest air comes in [tomorrow] night and sea level snow is possible in Milford Sound; while a few flurries will make it in to Southland and Otago - possibly down to 100m.''

Duncan said the good news was that the showers would not be heavy or accumulate as much.

Those in Dunedin may get a few flurries tomorrow night and through to Wednesday morning at the peak of the cold snap.

"One big positive is that the enormous belt of low pressure is moving eastwards and a large high from Aussie will encourage this cold snap to not only move through fast, but it will also push the very coldest of the air to just slightly south of the South Island.''

A big low pressure system covers New Zealand. Watch our full rural weather forecast on The Daily Report, weekdays at 7pm on Country TV and available on demand - https://t.co/KdutQ26HfE @WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/psVwSJslnJ — Country TV (@Country_TV) August 12, 2019

Most areas can expect to see temperature highs drop to single digits tomorrow and Wednesday, before warmer air comes in from Australia by Wednesday night and nationwide by Thursday, he said.

"By the end of Wednesday, this enormous area of low pressure ... will finally ease after the colder southerly portion blows through.''

The MetService issued a thunderstorm outlook just after 10am today and is in place until midnight.



Advertisement

There is a high risk of thunderstorms for places including Taranaki, Waitomo and Waikato for most of today, before that is expected to ease tonight.

"These thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by localised heavy rain of 10 to 20mm per hour, hail of 10-20mm in diameter and wind gusts of 90 to 100km/h.

There is a broader moderate risk of thunderstorms covering most of the remainder of the North Island, the MetService says, and also in Nelson, the Marlborough Sounds and Buller.

People are being warned that any thunderstorms that occurred may produce localised heavy rains of between 10-20mm and small hail.

Those in Auckland, Northland, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty may also see strong winds gusting up to 110km/h and hail of up to 15mm in diameter if thunderstorms strike.

The forecast comes after huge weather action over the last 24 hours; including heavy rains and strong winds lashing Auckland and the Waikato and a tornado ripping through New Plymouth this morning.

Roofs were uplifted and trees ripped out of the ground when the weather suddenly took a turn from about 8pm last night.

NZ Fire and Emergency services were called out to 20 incidents around Auckland and Waikato. Five houses in St Heliers were badly damaged and a preschool had part of its roof ripped off.

The Cloud has also been left in tatters; with a large chunk of it flying off during the weather chaos. Shipping containers down the road looked more like Lego blocks as they were spotted toppled over in the aftermath.

While a house in Kumeu was struck by lightning, no injuries were reported, say authorities.

Earlier this morning, emergency crews were called to New Plymouth after several reports of a tornado.

A vehicle was struck by a trampoline on State Highway 3 and a woman was injured when the tornado blew through their Taranaki house.