The man who died after a crash in Highland Park, Auckland, was Mark John Siviter.

Siviter was 37 years old when he died last Friday.

The car he was in hit a tree on Aviemore Dr, about 10.12pm.

A police spokeswoman said their thoughts were with his family at this difficult time.

"The other occupant of the vehicle remains in Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries," she said.

"The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing."

Witnesses told the Herald they saw the car fishtail, before hitting the left hand gutter and then veering right.

The car then smashed into a tree.

The witnesses slowed their car, fearing the crashed wreck could explode.

As they drove past a person was trying to get out of the crumpled car.