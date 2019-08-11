Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 74-year-old in Auckland late last night.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB, said police were investigating an unexplained death at an address in Onehunga.

"A 74-year-old man died at a property on Felix St shortly after 9pm," he said.

"Police are currently trying to establish the circumstances around the man's death and are treating his death as unexplained at this stage."

A scene examination is being carried out today and a scene guard is in place.

An autopsy is expected to take place over the coming days.

A 77-year-old man is being spoken to by police and is currently assisting with inquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death but anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time is urged to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.