One person has been hurt after a tornado tore through New Plymouth this morning.

Residents in the suburb of Bell Block said they saw sheets of iron flying through the streets.

A vehicle has also been struck by a trampoline.

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injury "but the person is a little shook up as you can imagine".

A spokesman for NZ Fire and Emergency said they were called to Paraite Rd after reports that a tornado had hit a building. One person suffered moderate injuries as a result.

Firefighters were also sent to a house in Henwood Rd after part of a roof was ripped off the building.

There are also reports of powerlines down in parts of the city. Electricity is out to more than 800 properties in the area.

Police and emergency crews have been called to State Highway 3 after reports a car had been hit by a trampoline near the Golf Course Lane.

Sheets of iron lie exposed after the tornado.

Police started to get reports of a tornado in the area at 9.30am, the spokeswoman said.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Taranaki Radar Area https://t.co/cajfbM2X1g pic.twitter.com/NHySIl3xew — Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) August 11, 2019

Emergency crews were also out at Pohutukawa Place, in New Plymouth.

There have been no reports of injuries at either location, the spokeswoman said.

Giant hail stones also hit the area.

Weather conditions in New Plymouth today include showers - some heavy with squally thunderstorms and hail. Northwesterly winds are also forecast and a high of 14C is on the cards.