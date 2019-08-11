A fight in central Whanganui, understood to be gang-related, resulted in one person receiving minor injuries and one person being arrested.

A police spokesman said police received reports of six people fighting in Victoria Ave around 1.25pm on Friday.

The fight was in the central city block between Guyton St and Maria Place. Witnesses told the Chronicle that the fight involved gang members armed with weapons including baseball bats.

The spokesman said one person was arrested in relation to the incident and one person was transported to Whanganui Hospital with minor injuries.