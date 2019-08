A car has hit a power pole just outside of Christchurch tonight in what police are describing as a serious crash.

The accident occurred about 9.20pm on Dunsandel and Brookside Rd in the town of Dunsandel - 40km west of Christchurch.

As of 10:30pm emergency services were still on the scene attending to at least one occupant.

There were no road blockages as a result of the crash.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised by police.