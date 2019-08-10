A 31-year-old man is in custody over a shooting in south Auckland yesterday which left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged the man with wounding with reckless disregard following a shooting on Billington Avenue, Ōtara, just after 3pm yesterday.

A firearm has also been located in relation to incident, and further charges are pending, police said.

The 31-year-old man charged is set to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday, August 12.

The man who was shot is in a critical but stable condition today.

Detective Inspector Fa'amanuia Va'aelua told the Ōtara community, in a statement, they should not be unduly worried about their own safety following the shooting.

"Police would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident between two people known to each other," Va'aelua said.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our communities."