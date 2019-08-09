The sun is shining in the City of Sails but stormy weather is on the way for much of the country as parts of the South Island is coated with heavy snow.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said, other than a few isolated showers, Aucklanders had woken up to a nice day.

This morning looked really good in Auckland city but showers and possibly thunderstorms could be on the way later in the day, he said.

"So, certainly if people are out and about, it's best to make the most of it this morning."

For much of the North Island, particularly in the west, it would be quite a wet day with thunderstorms from the capital city up the coast, he said.

"We have issued a severe thunderstorms watch which covers western parts of the north island from Waikato southwards."

There is a chance that some of these thunderstorms may bring localised downpours of 25mm to 30mm per hour, especially inland, and "damaging wind gusts of 110km/h or stronger".

Rainfall of this intensity could cause surface or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

There was also the possibility of small tornadoes near the coast, Little said.

The west coast of the South Island would get a lot of rain and thunderstorms today, he said.

But in the east there is a much colder easterly flow which was bringing snow above about 300m to 400m.

"The most affected areas are likely to be southern parts of Canterbury inland and also parts of North Otago."

The temperatures down south had not been particularly cold overnight but they were not really going to increase today and that was why the snow was set to stick around in those inland areas, he said.

Skifields would be relishing another top-up of natural snow, he said.

"It's going to affect a lot of roads. We have road snowfall warnings in force. So if people in the South Island are planning on travelling by road they should check the latest forecast."

The complex low-pressure system with associated fronts over the country today was set to move away to the east early next week.

According to WeatherWatch after this weekend, a cold blast with Antarctic connections will spread north.

"The bulk of this energy will be just to our east but it will drop temperatures in many regions, drive in big swells to Cook Strait and bring another dusting of snow into the South Island," the forecaster reported.

"Wind chill at times over the next few days will be tough on newborn lambs and calves."

Main centre forecasts

Whangārei

Showers developing late morning. Northwest strengthening. High 19C, low 12C

Auckland

A few showers, more frequent from midday, possibly heavy and thundery with small hail. Northwesterlies strengthening morning. High 17C, 12C

Hamilton

A few showers, more frequent from midday with possible thunderstorms. Northwesterlies strengthening in the morning. High 16C, 10C

Tauranga

Fine morning. Showers developing in the afternoon, possibly thundery in the evening. Northwest developing, strengthening afternoon. High 17C, 12C

Wellington

Rain developing this morning. Possibly heavy and thundery from evening. Northerly developing, strong by evening. High 12C, 9C

Christchurch

Rain. Easterlies gradually strengthening. High 9C, 3C

Dunedin

Rain setting in this morning, with snow lowering to 300m. Gusty easterlies. High 7C, 5C

Source: MetService