The NZ Transport Agency is seeking more public feedback on the SkyPath cycle and walkway over the Auckland Harbour Bridge - a project conceived 15 years ago and subject to numerous rounds of public debate.

This time, NZTA wants to hear how Aucklanders feel about the shared path that will connect SkyPath at Westhaven and Northcote Point.

In August last year, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced the Government would fully fund the $67 million SkyPath project but would not give a completion date.

"SkyPath has been talked about for over a decade, but it now has the funding certainty to move ahead," Twyford said at the time.

Advertisement

In May, NZTA announced its preferred design is a 5m wide path attached to the southbound side of the bridge. The path will directly link Westhaven to Northcote Point and connect with the planned SeaPath shared path to Takapuna.

It is working on a detailed business case to examine the path in more detail and the proposal is expected to go to the NZTA board for approval later this year, said senior manager project delivery Andrew Thackwray.

"We know there is significant public support for us to get on and build the shared path as quickly as possible and we are grateful for the feedback that we've had so far. We have heard that people generally like the 5m path and feel that it provides safe connections for users."

While NZTA is not progressing the SkyPath design, it is hoping to use the consents already granted for the SkyPath design option. The Transport Agency has assessed three options for the landings at Westhaven and Northcote Point:



Option one: Consented ramps that are part of the SkyPath design

Option two: Ramps that are specifically designed to connect with the new part of the path

Option three: Lift and stairs combination



Drop-in sessions will be held at Northcote Memorial Hall on August 20 from 5pm to 7.30pm, Glenfield Community Centre on August 20 from 7pm to 9pm and Ponsonby Primary School Hall on August 22 from 5pm to 7.30pm.

A two-week public feedback period will run from August 21 to September 4.

People can submit feedback online until 4 September at www.nzta.govt.nz/ahbpath