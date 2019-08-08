A Christchurch man accused of drugging women at an inner-city bar and later sexually assaulting them has today had 15 new charges laid against him.

The 36-year-old, who has interim name suppression, is alleged to have stupefied several women between July 2015 and November last year.

The new charges were laid at Christchurch District Court this morning.

He's been charged with three other men – aged 25, 33 and 34 – after police investigated more than 27 complaints from patrons who claimed their drinks had been spiked at Mama Hooch on Christchurch's Colombo St. Some of the women alleged that they were taken elsewhere in the city and sexually assaulted.

The four accused, who all have name suppression, have been remanded on bail.

The 36-year-old and 34-year-old also face charges of supplying the Class B drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy.

A name suppression hearing will be held on August 30.