Preventive detention is being sought for a 77-year-old recidivist sex offender and former leading Hawke's Bay wine industry figure who could also lose the home where the latest offences occurred.

A Crown application is also being made for forfeiture of the home of Warwick Roworth Orchiston, who appeared in Napier District Court today and was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court for sentencing on October 3.

He has admitted multiple indecencies, including two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, which normally carry maximum penalties of 20 years in jail.

It relates to offences which occurred mainly in the last two years, involving three young girls who were interviewed by police earlier this year.

In December 2003, the then 61-year-old salesman and former winemaker and vineyard manager Orchiston was sentenced to four-and-a-half years' jail, having been found guilty by a jury after denying offences on children stretching back two decades. He served the full term after twice being denied parole

On Friday assigned defence counsel Alan Cressey accepted Crown Prosecutor Steve Manning had made out the case for the District Court to decline jurisdiction, a formal part of the process of the application for preventive detention, which can be heard only in the High Court.

It requires assessment by two health specialists before a Judge can impose such a sentence, used mainly for recidivist sex offenders.

It is an indeterminate sentence for which a Judge may impose a minimum term, and parole may be permanently managed by Corrections on parole, or recalled to prison at any time for any breaches of conditions.

Forfeiture of property can be sought as "tainted" property under the Proceeds of Crimes Act, if that property has been used in the commission of a serious offence or relates to the proceeds of an offence.