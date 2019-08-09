Two people in Auckland have been busted with more than 200kg of methamphetamine - worth about $144 million on the street market.

Police said they made the arrest at an apartment complex in central Auckland as part of a major drug operation dubbed Operation Essex.

Police officers made the discovery while carrying out a search warrant last week.

"On entering the apartment, police discovered a wardrobe full of cardboard packing boxes. In those were plastic storage containers filled with the drug.''

Advertisement

More than 200kg of the class A drug was located there and seized immediately. It has a street value of approximately $144m, police said.

The meth seized has a street value of about $144m. Photo / NZ Police

The pair arrested are both British nationals.

A 60-year-old was found at the scene and was charged with possession of the class A drug for supply.

He has been remanded in custody without plea and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on September 4.

The second person has been identified as a 49-year-old man who police allege was supporting and aiding the older man.

He has also been charged with possession of meth for supply and remanded in custody without plea. He is due in the Manukau District Court on August 27.

The meth seized has a street value of about $144m. Photo / NZ Police

He has also been charged with possession of meth for supply and remanded in custody.

Police said this was a significant seizure that would come as a blow to the meth market here.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Paul Newman, of the Police's National Organised Crime Group, said:

"Wastewater analysis indicates New Zealanders are using 16kg of methamphetamine a week. The quantity seized then is equivalent to four months of national methamphetamine consumption.''

The announcement of the seizure comes after $3m worth of cocaine washed up on Bethells Beach in West Auckland this week.

Police in the area were called to the west coast beach after locals found 19 square package on the beach. They tested positive for cocaine.