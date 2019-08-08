Members of Parliament tonight voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Abortion Legislation Bill, with MPs from both sides of the political aisle making emotional speeches.

The bill passed its first reading with 94 MPs in favour and 23 against.

As the bill is a conscience issue, MPs were not required to vote along party lines.

There are 120 MPs in Parliament and all but three voted this evening – including National MP Alfred Ngaro, who had strongly opposed abortion reforms.

Advertisement

He was overseas and said he had sent his proxy vote in to be cast, but that did not appear to have happened.

The other two who did not have votes recorded were National MPs Hamish Walker and Jian Yang.

Walker had cast a vote in favour of the reforms, but it was later crossed out and discounted under Parliament's rules because he left the Debating Chamber before the votes were counted.

Yang was in the House, but inadvertently missed the vote - he told the Herald he would have voted in favour of the bill

The bill will now go before a select committee before it goes back to the House for a second reading.

New Zealand First has promised that all its MPs will support the bill in the second reading but are still pushing for a referendum.

Here's how the MPs voted on the first reading of the Abortion Legislation Bill.



SUPPORT

Amy Adams – National - Selwyn

Kiritapu Allan – Labour – List

Ginny Andersen – Labour – List

Jacinda Ardern – Labour – Mt Albert

Darroch Ball – NZ First – List

Maggie Barry – National – North Shore

Andrew Bayly – National – Hunua

Paula Bennett - National - Upper Harbour

David Bennett - National – Hamilton East

Dan Bidois – National - Northcote

Chris Bishop - National - Hutt South

Simon Bridges – National – Tauranga

David Carter – National – List

David Clark – Labour – Dunedin North

Tamati Coffey – Labour – Waiariki

Judith Collins – National – Papakura

Liz Craig – Labour – List

Clare Curran – Labour – Dunedin South

Marama Davidson – Green – List

Kelvin Davis - Labour – Te Tai Tokerau

Matt Doocey – National – Waimakariri

Sarah Dowie – National – Invercargill

Ruth Dyson – Labour – Port Hills

Paul Eagle – Labour – Rongotai

Kris Faafoi – Labour – Mana

Andrew Falloon – National – Rangitata

Julie Anne Genter - Green – List

Golriz Ghahraman – Green –List

Paul Goldsmith – National – List

Nathan Guy - National - Otaki

Peeni Henare – Labour – Tamaki Makaurau

Chris Hipkins – Labour – Rimutaka

Brett Hudson – National – List

Gareth Hughes – Green – List

Raymod Huo – Labour – List

Willie Jackson – Labour – List

Shane Jones – NZ First – List

Nikki Kaye – National – Auckland Central

Matt King – National – Northland

Barbara Kuriger – National - Taranaki-King Country

Denise Lee – National – Maungakiekie

Iain Lees-Galloway – Labour – Palmerston North

Andrew Little – Labour – List

Jan Logie – Green – List

Marja Lubeck – Labour – List

Jo Luxton – Labour – List

Nanaia Mahuta – Labour – Hauraki-Waikato

Trevor Mallard – Labour – List

Jenny Marcroft – NZ First – List

Ron Mark – NZ First – List

Tracey Martin – NZ First – List

Kieran McAnulty – Labour – List

Todd McClay – National – Rotorua

Ian McKelvie – National – Rangitikei

Clayton Mitchell – NZ First - List

Mark Mitchell – National – Rodney

Todd Muller – National – Bay of Plenty

Stuart Nash – Labour – Napier

Damien O'Connor – Labour – West Coast

Greg O'Connor – Labour – Ohariu

David Parker – Labour – List

Mark Patterson – NZ First – List

Winston Peters - NZ Fist – List

Willow-Jean Prime – Labour – List

Priyanca Radhakrishnan – Labour – List

Grant Robertson – Labour – Wellington Central

Jami-Lee Ross – Independent – Botany

Deborah Russell - Labour – New Lynn

Eugenie Sage – Green – List

Scott Simpson – National – Coromandel

Carmel Sepuloni – Labour – Kelston

David Seymour – Act – Epsom

James Shaw – Green – List

Scott Simpson – National – Coromandel

Aupito William Sio – Labour – Mangere

Stuart Smith – National – Kaikoura

Erica Stanford – National – East Coast Bays

Jamie Strange – Labour – List

Chloe Swarbrick – Green – List

Fletcher Tabuteau – NZ First – List

Jan Tinetti – Labour – List

Anne Tolley - National - East Coast

Phil Twyford – Labour – Te Atatu

Tim van de Molen – National – Waikato

Nicky Wagner – National – List

Louisa Wall – Labour – Manurewa

Angie Warren-Clark – Labour – List

Duncan Webb – Labour – Christchurch Central

Meka Whaitiri - Labour – Ikaroa Rawhiti

Poto Williams – Labour – Christchurch East

Nicola Willis – National – List

Megan Woods – Labour - Wigram

Lawrence Yule - National- Tukituki

Advertisement

OPPOSE:

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi - National – List

Simeon Brown – National – Pakuranga

Gerry Brownlee – National – Ilam

Jacquie Dean – National – Waitaki

Paulo Garcia – National - List

Joanne Hayes – National – List

Harete Hipango – National - Whanganui

Anahila Kanongata'aSuisuiki – Labour – List

Melissa Lee – National – List

Agnes Loheni – National - List

Tim Macindoe – National – Hamilton West

Simon O'Connor – National – Tamaki

Parmjeet Parmar – National – List

Chris Penk – National – Helensville

Maureen Pugh – National - List

Shane Reti – National – Whangarei

Adrian Rurawhe - Labour – Te Tai Hauauru

Jenny Salesa – Labour– Manukau East

Nick Smith – National – Nelson

Rino Tirakatene – Labour – List

Louise Upston – National – Taupo

Michael Woodhouse – National – List

Jonathan Young – National – New Plymouth

DIDN'T VOTE:

Jian Yang – National – List

Alfred Ngaro – National – List

Hamish Walker - National – Clutha-Southland