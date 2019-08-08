Members of Parliament tonight voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Abortion Legislation Bill, with MPs from both sides of the political aisle making emotional speeches.
The bill passed its first reading with 94 MPs in favour and 23 against.
As the bill is a conscience issue, MPs were not required to vote along party lines.
There are 120 MPs in Parliament and all but three voted this evening – including National MP Alfred Ngaro, who had strongly opposed abortion reforms.
He was overseas and said he had sent his proxy vote in to be cast, but that did not appear to have happened.
The other two who did not have votes recorded were National MPs Hamish Walker and Jian Yang.
Walker had cast a vote in favour of the reforms, but it was later crossed out and discounted under Parliament's rules because he left the Debating Chamber before the votes were counted.
Yang was in the House, but inadvertently missed the vote - he told the Herald he would have voted in favour of the bill
The bill will now go before a select committee before it goes back to the House for a second reading.
New Zealand First has promised that all its MPs will support the bill in the second reading but are still pushing for a referendum.
Here's how the MPs voted on the first reading of the Abortion Legislation Bill.
SUPPORT
Amy Adams – National - Selwyn
Kiritapu Allan – Labour – List
Ginny Andersen – Labour – List
Jacinda Ardern – Labour – Mt Albert
Darroch Ball – NZ First – List
Maggie Barry – National – North Shore
Andrew Bayly – National – Hunua
Paula Bennett - National - Upper Harbour
David Bennett - National – Hamilton East
Dan Bidois – National - Northcote
Chris Bishop - National - Hutt South
Simon Bridges – National – Tauranga
David Carter – National – List
David Clark – Labour – Dunedin North
Tamati Coffey – Labour – Waiariki
Judith Collins – National – Papakura
Liz Craig – Labour – List
Clare Curran – Labour – Dunedin South
Marama Davidson – Green – List
Kelvin Davis - Labour – Te Tai Tokerau
Matt Doocey – National – Waimakariri
Sarah Dowie – National – Invercargill
Ruth Dyson – Labour – Port Hills
Paul Eagle – Labour – Rongotai
Kris Faafoi – Labour – Mana
Andrew Falloon – National – Rangitata
Julie Anne Genter - Green – List
Golriz Ghahraman – Green –List
Paul Goldsmith – National – List
Nathan Guy - National - Otaki
Peeni Henare – Labour – Tamaki Makaurau
Chris Hipkins – Labour – Rimutaka
Brett Hudson – National – List
Gareth Hughes – Green – List
Raymod Huo – Labour – List
Willie Jackson – Labour – List
Shane Jones – NZ First – List
Nikki Kaye – National – Auckland Central
Matt King – National – Northland
Barbara Kuriger – National - Taranaki-King Country
Denise Lee – National – Maungakiekie
Iain Lees-Galloway – Labour – Palmerston North
Andrew Little – Labour – List
Jan Logie – Green – List
Marja Lubeck – Labour – List
Jo Luxton – Labour – List
Nanaia Mahuta – Labour – Hauraki-Waikato
Trevor Mallard – Labour – List
Jenny Marcroft – NZ First – List
Ron Mark – NZ First – List
Tracey Martin – NZ First – List
Kieran McAnulty – Labour – List
Todd McClay – National – Rotorua
Ian McKelvie – National – Rangitikei
Clayton Mitchell – NZ First - List
Mark Mitchell – National – Rodney
Todd Muller – National – Bay of Plenty
Stuart Nash – Labour – Napier
Damien O'Connor – Labour – West Coast
Greg O'Connor – Labour – Ohariu
David Parker – Labour – List
Mark Patterson – NZ First – List
Winston Peters - NZ Fist – List
Willow-Jean Prime – Labour – List
Priyanca Radhakrishnan – Labour – List
Grant Robertson – Labour – Wellington Central
Jami-Lee Ross – Independent – Botany
Deborah Russell - Labour – New Lynn
Eugenie Sage – Green – List
Scott Simpson – National – Coromandel
Carmel Sepuloni – Labour – Kelston
David Seymour – Act – Epsom
James Shaw – Green – List
Aupito William Sio – Labour – Mangere
Stuart Smith – National – Kaikoura
Erica Stanford – National – East Coast Bays
Jamie Strange – Labour – List
Chloe Swarbrick – Green – List
Fletcher Tabuteau – NZ First – List
Jan Tinetti – Labour – List
Anne Tolley - National - East Coast
Phil Twyford – Labour – Te Atatu
Tim van de Molen – National – Waikato
Nicky Wagner – National – List
Louisa Wall – Labour – Manurewa
Angie Warren-Clark – Labour – List
Duncan Webb – Labour – Christchurch Central
Meka Whaitiri - Labour – Ikaroa Rawhiti
Poto Williams – Labour – Christchurch East
Nicola Willis – National – List
Megan Woods – Labour - Wigram
Lawrence Yule - National- Tukituki
OPPOSE:
Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi - National – List
Simeon Brown – National – Pakuranga
Gerry Brownlee – National – Ilam
Jacquie Dean – National – Waitaki
Paulo Garcia – National - List
Joanne Hayes – National – List
Harete Hipango – National - Whanganui
Anahila Kanongata'aSuisuiki – Labour – List
Melissa Lee – National – List
Agnes Loheni – National - List
Tim Macindoe – National – Hamilton West
Simon O'Connor – National – Tamaki
Parmjeet Parmar – National – List
Chris Penk – National – Helensville
Maureen Pugh – National - List
Shane Reti – National – Whangarei
Adrian Rurawhe - Labour – Te Tai Hauauru
Jenny Salesa – Labour– Manukau East
Nick Smith – National – Nelson
Rino Tirakatene – Labour – List
Louise Upston – National – Taupo
Michael Woodhouse – National – List
Jonathan Young – National – New Plymouth
DIDN'T VOTE:
Jian Yang – National – List
Alfred Ngaro – National – List
Hamish Walker - National – Clutha-Southland