The Regional Council is taking a harder line on managing the region's environment by reducing access to one of Napier's popular river access points at Guppy Road.

After ongoing problems with rubbish dumping, vandalism, stock theft, and burnt-out cars at Taradale's Guppy Road access, the Regional Council staff who manage this area have "reluctantly agreed" to close vehicle access to Tūtaekurī River downstream of the expressway from Monday, August 12.

Regional Council Team Leader for River Schemes Antony Rewcastle says he's disappointed the access has to be closed to vehicles along Guppy Road downstream of the expressway.

This gate access, downstream of the expressway, at Guppy Rd will be closed to vehicles from August 12. Photo / Supplied.

"It's unfortunate to have to exclude vehicles, but it takes a lot of staff and police time and ratepayer money to clean up and monitor, so we've made the decision to limit access," Rewcastle said.

Advertisement

"We've made sure that all other users, including walkers, cyclists, fishers, motorcyclists, and swimmers, still have good access to enjoy the river from the end of Guppy Road.

"It's a great spot for swimming, cycling, fishing, and dog walking, and it's a real shame that a small number of people have caused problems."

The Regional Council is currently consulting on a plan for Public Use of Rivers to cater for various stakeholders which value these areas. Since 1996 the Regional Council has enhanced many of Hawke's Bay's river areas by improving entrances, providing picnic facilities, and establishing areas and trails for activities such as trail biking and horse riding.

A burnt out car, one of several over the years found in the area. Photo / Supplied

The Regional Council manages access to more than 30 public access points to rivers across the Heretaunga and Ruataniwha Plains.