A father is struggling to cope with the unexplained death of his 6-month-old baby boy who died two days after he was discharged from Middlemore hospital.

Mangere man Thomas Marsters, 24, and his partner, Destiny Strickland, 23, believe their son Tommy junior was "sent home too quickly" after they pleaded for him to stay the night so medical staff could monitor their baby. It is understood Tommy had bronchiolitis (a viral cold).

The case has infuriated Maori health advocate Dr Lance O'Sullivan and he has contacted the chief executive of Counties Manukau District Health Board. He believes any child under

FATHER CLAIMS RACIST COMMENTS BY NURSE