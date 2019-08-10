A father is struggling to cope with the unexplained death of his 6-month-old baby boy who died two days after he was discharged from Middlemore hospital.

Mangere man Thomas Marsters, 24, and his partner, Destiny Strickland, 23, believe their son Tommy junior was "sent home too quickly" after they pleaded for him to stay the night so medical staff could monitor their baby. It is understood Tommy had bronchiolitis (a viral cold).

The case has infuriated Maori health advocate Dr Lance O'Sullivan and he has contacted the chief executive of Counties Manukau District Health Board. He believes any child under 1 is always considered high-risk and should be given priority.

On July 7 Tommy's health was deteriorating rapidly. He was feverish, wheezing, coughing and vomiting. But the red spots over Tommy's face, chest and thighs were the most concerning for the boy's parents.

Forklift driver Marsters, his partner and Tommy's grandmothers rushed baby Tommy to Middlemore Hospital's paediatric emergency department.

A doctor told the family Tommy had bronchiolitis but the family weren't convinced and asked for a second opinion.

"I thought that can't be right. Spots are not from bronchiolitis - that's to do with his lungs. Tommy was finding it hard to breathe," Marsters said.

He said a second opinion from a "highly experienced" doctor also confirmed Tommy had bronchiolitis.

Thomas Marsters and Destiny Strickland's baby boy died two days after he was discharged from Middlemore Hospital.

"They took Tommy's clothes off and checked his skin. Both doctors could see the spots. It was hard not to - they were right in front of their faces. We were told it would take two weeks for the baby to recover, " Marsters said.

Worried sick about their child, the family pleaded with doctors for Tommy to stay overnight. But their baby boy was discharged and sent home.

"I was shocked, Tommy was so sick," said Marsters.

"I asked if he could be admitted to a ward but they said, 'Go home'. We felt we were ignored."

He added: "All I want is justice for my boy. I am speaking out as a father because I don't want this to happen to any other babies. I want to do the right thing - people need to know what is happening in hospitals is wrong. They let my boy down. I am trying to be strong but I am not coping."

O'Sullivan, was "enraged" when he read about Tommy's death on social media.

"This is the highest level of the poorest outcome where a 6-month-old child dies. If it was my child or mokopuna there would be hell to pay. I want to say how much grief I have on behalf of the parents and how much anger I have on their behalf," said O'Sullivan.

Tommy Marsters with his father Thomas and mother Destiny Te Vaine Strickland. Photo / Supplied

The managing director of iMOKO described bronchiolitis as a viral illness that can be managed at home but a "small number" of children can get "very sick".

O'Sullivan believes Tommy's parents were not being listened to.

"They ignored the information they were getting. The parents were conveying considerable concern about their child and no one picked it up. No one listened.

"A parent has voiced such concern that they wanted their child to be admitted to hospital for observation. I know we don't have endless beds but we identify high-risk children under 1."

The family left the hospital around 7pm and by the time they got home Tommy's condition had worsened. He had a high fever and had difficulty breathing. The parents instinctively knew "something was wrong".

Marsters wanted to take his son back to the hospital but followed the doctor's instructions to give Tommy Paracetamol to soothe him.

"We were told to give Tommy 80m of his bottle every hour but Tommy wasn't sucking his bottle properly. I thought 'man something isn't right'."

Tributes at Tommy Marsters' graves in Mangere, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Tommy finally settled and fell asleep. He woke up at 6am the following morning crying.

"He's my human alarm clock. When he cries that means I know he needs feeding or changing" said Marsters.

After Tommy had his bath Marsters noticed his son was more irritable than usual.

"Our baby was so sick and still trying to be strong. He looked so pale, his eyes were puffy and I could see he was trying to tell me something."

The following day, Tommy's mother prepared a bottle and his medication, but found him dead in his cot. The case is now with the Coroner.

"I just cried and cried," said Marsters.

"I didn't have that moment to hold him and say goodbye. It was the worst day of my life. If Middlemore can upgrade their wards then they should upgrade their doctors."

O'Sullivan wants the family to understand "there is a time for mourning and there is a time for justice".

And his message to Middlemore hospital is "there is time for justice and it's now".

The Herald on Sunday submitted a list of questions concerning Tommy's care and the allegations that his family received a racial slur while in hospital.

Tommy Marsters died just two days after being discharged from Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

A Counties Manukau Health spokesperson responded: "Counties Manukau health acknowledges the family's distress for the loss of their loved one.

"The death of Tommy Marsters occurred in the community and has been referred to the Coroner for investigation. The DHB will support the coronial process as required and will make no further comment."

Tommy' s parents have had to move out of the house where their son died – the memories are too painful.

The young father visits his son every day at the Mangere Lawn cemetery where he is buried on top of his grandfather and namesake "Poppa Tom". But it's a "struggle".

Two days after Tommy died, Marsters and his partner found out they are expecting another baby boy. The news wasn't received with joy but an overwhelming concern.

"We are worried that the baby might get sick and something bad will happen to it like Tommy. We tried to get help but no one listened" said Marsters.

"It's sad Tommy won't be able to have a little brother to play with. I miss his cuddles and his big smile. He was such a happy kid and loved being in the car with me listening to his favourite hymn My God loves me. I hope Tommy is with the angels now."

FATHER CLAIMS RACIST COMMENTS BY NURSE

Grieving father Thomas Marsters at the grave of his son, Tommy, who died just two days after being released by Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Brett Phibbs

O'Sullivan has called on CMDHB to explain an alleged racial slur.

Thomas Marsters has complained to the health board that a nurse made a racist comment.

O'Sullivan emailed Counties Manukau DHB CEO Margie Apa to get information about Tommy's care and the alleged racist comment.

He said Apa's response was "bureaucratic" and said that she couldn't talk about the case but confirmed a process was under way.

"I find it hard to believe that our dedicated, hardworking staff would say such a thing," she wrote.

O'Sullivan said: "I am staggered and bewildered to think such blatant prejudice would happen in our health system. The most concerning thing is the child died but - if it is true - this comment highlights the racial profiling of a 6-month-old patient and his parents.

"Racial profiling is considered in law enforcement but if you start racial profiling in the health system, which is meant to be compassionate and non-judgemental, it will highlight the fact that racism is killing our children."

The DHB has not directly responded to the complaint.

The case follows a Herald on Sunday story on July 28 which revealed Auckland DHB had identified institutional racism as a "basic, underlying" reason for poor health suffered by Māori and Pacific New Zealanders.

The DHB will put managers through training on institutional racism, and already has a hiring policy to fast-track eligible Māori and Pacific job candidates straight to interview.