COMMENT

Auckland's waterfront is besieged by development at the moment. Almost everywhere you look or try to walk on Quay St, Lower Queen St, Queens Wharf, The Viaduct and Hobson Wharf is either dug up, under cranes, being reclaimed or otherwise banned for pedestrians.

Harbourside public space, access and amenity has never been under greater attack with barely a peep from those in control at Auckland Council. Princes Wharf is dominated by private real estate interests now and its use as a cruise ship terminal has steadily declined. Queens Wharf's use as a public space is threatened on one side

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.