News that more than $3 million of cocaine has been found washed up on Bethells Beach in West Auckland has seen Auckland residents rush to social media to comment on the shocking find.

Police have been out at the scene since last night sweeping the area for drugs and have found 19 packages so far.

Police were called yesterday after the packages washed up and police have been sweeping the area ever since, finding 19 packages so far.

The interception of such a large amount of the Class A drug is a significant and serious blow in the war against drugs, but many locals were quick to see the funny side.

Some found the location amusing, with one person saying: "You know you in West Auckland when ..."

Others were making rapid changes to their plans for the day: "Better be taking the day off to go for a 'surf'," said one man, while another asked his mate: "we going for a dive for the rest?"

Each package was about the size of a VHS tape and wrapped tightly in plastic. Photo / NZ Police

Among the plans for road trips, fishing trips and long walks along the beach were some comments from selfless Aucklanders willing to shoulder the responsibility of the war on drugs themselves: "What a bloody disgrace," one man wrote. "I'm gonna leave my job and go protect our waters so no one has to see this nonsense. I'll take one for the team."

High petrol prices were on the mind of one man: "Can I have some of this? Then I can run to work instead of driving and save some gas."

Some wondered if the police would consider onselling the drug: "Will you consider a buy now instead of auction?? I'm looking for a new diet with summer round the corner and all."

Former MP Tau Henare, who tweets under the name West Side Tory, was not surprised:

Some #Cocaine washed up on a beach in West Auckland. Now for some unusual news. — West Side Tory (@tauhenare) August 7, 2019

One wit noted that "now you can skip the takeaways cos your fish is already cooked".

The most Auckland comment of them all went to a man who was willing to soil his pride and joy for a chance to scoop up some contraband: "I would get the GTI dirty for this."