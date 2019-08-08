Stimulation

Want to stimulate the economy? Give everybody a tax break. That way, there are no real losers.
Do what you want with the money. Pay off your loan, save, afford some groceries. Hell, you could even afford to borrow some more. Everybody shares.
Cutting the OCR to stimulate the economy only gets people more in debt. The dollar drops, so things become more expensive (there goes your interest rate savings). The only winners are the money lenders. I think it's time those in power started stimulating their brains and produce some real solutions. Wait, didn't I just produce a

